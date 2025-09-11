DENR expands greening program in Bataan province

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently led the planting of over 4,500 seedlings in two National Greening Program sites in Bataan.

The DENR, together with the Office of the Vice President, Peninsula Electric Cooperative Incorporated, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and National Electrification Administration, led the activity.

The participants planted 3,000 seedlings of narra, cashew, and guyabano in a three-hectare site in Limay, and 1,500 seedlings of narra, duhat, and coffee in a two-hectare site in Pilar.

The DENR said the initiative is part of the National Greening Program, which aims to increase forest cover, conserve biodiversity, and provide livelihood opportunities for local residents.

The agency said it signed an agreement with San Miguel Corporation Global Power Foundation, Inc. to expand mangrove conservation efforts in Abucay town.

The agreement covers the adoption of a three-hectare mangrove area in Sitio Bakawan, Barangay Wawa, under Project Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multi-stakeholder Engagement (TRANSFORM).

The initiative expands the previously-adopted, five-hectare site in the same area, bringing the total conservation area to eight hectares.

The project includes mangrove planting, nursery development, monitoring and evaluation, community-led aquaculture, and environmental education campaigns.