DENR, group to reforest 2.51-hectare land at DRT

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Luzon has partnered with a private group to reforest a 32.51-hectare area at Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan province.

The agency signed a memorandum of agreement with V On Wings, Inc. for the project.

The private group will adopt a 32.51-hectare National Greening Program (NGP) site in the town and plant it with fruit trees, indigenous forest species, and timber trees.

Under the agreement, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Baliuag will provide technical and scientific assistance in nursery establishment, seedling production, and maintenance.

V On Wings, Inc. on the other hand will lead the rehabilitation, protection, and conservation measures needed to implement the partnership.

The private group will oversee planting, maintenance, and protection of the adopted site and ensure at least 85 percent survival rate of planted trees for five years.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the project supports nature-based solutions for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“The adoption of a graduated NGP plantation is a significant step toward ensuring continuity of care for reforested areas. It emphasizes not only tree planting, but also maintenance, protection, and long-term stewardship,” he said.