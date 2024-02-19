DENR highlights alibangbang tree in tree-hugging event

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO-- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon 𝘉𝘢𝘶𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢, commonly known as Alibangbang as part of its participation in the tree-hugging movement which aims to draw attention to the importance of tree conservation.

Officials of the DENR posted photos hugging local alibangbang trees. The photos were later posted on social media to promote awareness of the movement.

"With this year’s Tree Hugging Movement, the DENR here gives recognition to the silent heroes who have been there throughout our day-to-day operations. These Alibangbang trees are witnesses to the untold stories of the DENR leaders and staff who work tirelessly to deliver the services needed in effectively performing the duties and responsibilities of the office in managing, conserving, and protecting the environment and the country’s natural resources for the present and future generations. It may not be plain to see, but a simple sight of greenery and a deep breath of fresh air actually makes our day a little less exhausting," the DENR said.

The DENR has joined this year’s week-long Tree Hugging Campaign to promote the benefits of conserving, protecting, and nurturing trees and forests. The tree-hugging movement is inspired by the 1970’s “Chipko Movement” in Northern India which highlighted the “interdependence of humans and the environment.”