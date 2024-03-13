DENR hosts learning activity at Sasmuan Coastal Wetland

SASMUAN -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosted learning activity for officials of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP)–Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), including local government officials, representatives from the National Economic and Development Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and DENR National Capital Region at the Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetland (SPCW).

The DENR said the event "served as a learning platform for the LPPWP-PAMB members, who were presented with various programs being implemented to conserve the SPCW, as well as innovations and best practices encountered in the care for the said wetland, particularly on ways to sustain and boost its economic and ecological potential."

“This cross-visit is a great opportunity for us to learn from each other, as both wetlands have been categorized as Wetlands of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands,” Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo states on social media.

The DENR said that the participants were given a guided tour at the Sasmuan-Bangkung Malapad Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area.

"The area which continues to be a favored spot for bird-watchers and enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of the various migratory birds that make their home here during the winter months. The 3,500-hectare SPCW is the eighth Ramsar site in the country and is the first in the region," the DENR said.