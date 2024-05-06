DENR, ink LGU for agroforestry pact

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Municipal Government of Botolan to strengthen agroforestry efforts in the area. The agreement was signed by Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane and DENR officials led by Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo. The initiative aims to facilitate site adoption and boost reforestation efforts in an agroforestry, according to the DENR. The agreement provides for the adoption of a 50-hectare site in Barangay San Juan. The DENR said the area will be planted with fruit trees, indigenous forest trees, and timber species with the technical support and assistance of the agency. The DENR said it will provide maintenance and assistance in the establishment of a nursery as well as in the production of quality seeds for the planting programs. The local government unit, on the other hand, is tasked to manage the adopted site in the span of five years to ensure 85 percent survival rate of planted seedlings. “The adoption of this site just shows the importance of partnerships in the continued protection and maintenance of our forests through mobilized citizenry. May this inspire others to follow what we have established today for a greener and better future,” Pablo said.