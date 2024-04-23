DENR leads Earth Day cleanup at gov't center

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosted an Earth Day cleanup on Monday, April 22 at the Diosdado Macapagal Government Center here.

The agency was able to collect some 176 kilos of garbage during the event.

Some 300 workers from DENR and partner agencies participated in the fun run and cleanup activity in support of the annual celebration of Earth Day with this year's theme of "KapaligiRUN: Takbo para sa Kalikasan."

DENR said the activity called for "strategic partnership and cooperation among government agencies to uphold environmental protection and sustainability."

"By working together, combining our strengths and compassion, we can heal the earth. Let's become stewards, not just inhabitants, and restore our planet to its former glory, for ourselves and generations to come," DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said.

He added that the initiative was a value-adding component to the government’s continued efforts to clean and rehabilitate creeks, tributaries, and river systems that drain to the Manila Bay.

This year’s Earth Day celebration theme is “Planet vs Plastics”.

The DENR said the program "promotes plastic waste reduction towards a greener and more sustainable environment."