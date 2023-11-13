DENR, LGU launch bamboo handicraft-making facility

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --The local government of Palayan City is now capitalizing on the rich bamboo resources of one of its barangays as a potential livelihood industry.

The LGU launched its first-ever bamboo handicraft-making facility recently in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The facility aims to tap bamboo handicrafts for the livelihood of its indigenous peoples and relocate informal settlers in Barangay Doña Josefa in Sitio Bacao.

The inauguration of the facility was attended by DENR officials and City Mayor Viandrei Nicole.

The facility is set to instruct, through its trainers, the beneficiaries in the crafting of bamboo crafts like furniture, kitchenware, and decorative items.

The program is in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry which will conduct the training on marketing and promotion of the products of participants in the training.