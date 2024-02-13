DENR, NASA hold air quality mission in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is holding a scientific research mission to address air quality issues in the country from February 11 to 15, 2024.

Dubbed "Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality" (ASIA-AQ), the mission aims to help the national government via the DENR improve air quality models, provide accurate forecasts, and develop effective policies for better air quality.

The ASIA-AQ Science Mission based in Clark International Airport has four planned research flights within the two-week period to observe the atmosphere of Metro Manila and get samples across three to five locations in the country.

Scientists and air specialists use advanced satellite technology, ground-based observations, and airborne missions in the conduct of airborne using NASA G-III and DC-8 aircraft, which carries a payload of 26 instruments for in-site sampling of atmospheric compositions including gaseous compounds, fine particles, and meteorological variables.

The DENR, in a statement, said that data gathered from research flights will be the agency's basis in crafting its air quality programs to mitigate air quality issues that affect public health, and mitigate the effect of climate change. The data will be openly shared during all phases of the joint mission, the conduct of joint analysis, and reporting of findings to local government units.

ASIA-AQ is a landmark project led by NASA, in partnership with the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States.

The Philippine mission involves the Philippine Space Agency, Manila Observatory, Ateneo de Manila University, and the University of the Philippines.