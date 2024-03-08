DENR, PAMB close Minalungao Park

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) issued an advisory on Thursday stating that the Minalungao National Park (MNP) has been closed to the public.

This, as the department undertakes a “carrying capacity study” of the popular tourist destination.

MNP is a 2, 018-hectare national park in Nueva Ecija in General Tinio town.

It was declared as a protected area on June 17, 1967, through Republic Act 51000.

The DENR said the closure of the park will also take into account the repairs to be undertaken on the facilities that were damaged by recent typhoons and other environmental considerations.

“Kaugnay nito, mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang pagpasok ng anumang gawaing panturismo upang maiwasan ang sakuna sa kadahilanan na madami na ang kaso ng pagkalunod ang nagyari sa lugar na ito, Ang sinumang pumasok at magpapasok nang walang pahintulot ay pananagutin ng DENR at ng Protected Area Management Board sa anumang aksidente na mangyayari sa loob ng parke,” the DENR and PAMB stated on its social media post.