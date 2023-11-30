DENR partners with SM, LGU for coastal planting

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Environment and Natural Resources partnered with the local government units of Balanga province, and SM Prime Holdings for a coastal tree planting.

Some 100 propagules were planted along the 8-hectare coastal area of Sitio Emilio Bernabe, Barangay Puerto Rivas in the City of Balanga.

The DENR said that SM Prime Holdings will be under the care of the people’s organization Tinig ng Mandaragat, as part of the “Baka1Bataan” or the mangrove adoption and protection efforts in Bataan under the Project Transform or the Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilient and Sustainable Communities through Multi-stakeholder Engagement.

The activity aims to reduce the vulnerability of coastal barangays to hazards, such as storm surges and typhoons.

The program is also expected to strengthen food security, biodiversity conservation, and ecotourism in the local community, the DENR added.

Through the private sector partnerships and engagements, “the DENR said it intends to improve the existing condition of mangrove areas in the province of Bataan and eventually, in the entire Central Luzon.”

DENR urged other private stakeholders to adopt and protect mangrove plantations as it promotes a nature-based strategy for disaster risk reduction and management as well as climate change adaptation and mitigation.