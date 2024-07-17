DENR, SM partner in tree-planting

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) partnered with SM City Baliwag for a community planting activity.

Some 3,400 seedlings of native and fruit-bearing trees were planted during the event.

The activity, dubbed Community PLANTree, was made possible through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Baliwag, Bulacan.

Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the two-day event is aimed to promote urban greening and environmental stewardship among communities.

Dennis Vergara, head of CENRO Baliwag, said narra, kupang, molave, banaba, langka, and guyabano seedlings were distributed during the activity advocating for reforestatio.

The DENR added that SM City Baliwag, City Environment and Natural Resources Office-Baliwag, Baliwag City Jail, Oikos Sustainable Solutions, and JCI Baliwag Buntal were among the partners of the DENR in this event.

The project was implemented as part of the recent Philippine Environment Month celebration with the theme, “Our Environment. Our Future.”