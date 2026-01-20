DENR takes custody of confiscated parrots in Zambales

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Olongapo City, has formally taken custody of nine confiscated Philippine Hanging Parrots (Loriculus philippensis) turned over by the Philippine National Police (PNP), reinforcing government efforts to protect the country’s wildlife and biodiversity.

The PNP Maritime Group–Regional Maritime Unit 3, led by PCPL Jayson Montesa of the Olongapo City Maritime Police Station, handed over the confiscated parrots to the DENR, placing them under the agency’s care and jurisdiction for proper handling, documentation, and case filing.

The Philippine Hanging Parrot, commonly known as “Kulasisi,” is classified as Critically Endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

Edward Sernadilla, head of CENRO Olongapo, said the seized wildlife will be subject to inquest proceedings, with corresponding charges being prepared for filing before the proper court in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo emphasized that wildlife protection is a shared responsibility among government agencies and stakeholders, and reiterated the DENR’s firm commitment to enforcing Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

“According to our law, it is illegal to collect, possess, trade, import, or export wildlife in the Philippines without the necessary permits,” Pablo stressed.

He called on the public to remain vigilant and report any illegal wildlife trade or related activities to environmental authorities.