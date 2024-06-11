DENR told to assess waste management alternatives

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two mayors in Central Luzon have asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to assess alternative solid waste management strategies which were presented by the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) amid the closure of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in October this year.

Mayor Vilma Caluag of San Fernando, Pampanga said the DENR should conduct thorough evaluations to determine the capabilities of alternative facilities.

“As the agency in-charge of regulating and issuing the necessary permits and clearances to operate based on existing laws, the responsibility lies in their hands. It is their main responsibility should anything happened”, Caluag said.

The mayor said that the alternative facilities offered by BCDA will take at least a year to be developed.

She expressed fear that the closure of the 100-hectare Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill will have a severe impact in the capital city and the entire Central Luzon region.

In the capital city alone, Calaug said an average of 11 to 13 bins equivalent to 120 to 125 metric tons are being hauled to Capas on a daily basis.

She urged for the extension of Kalangitan until “there is an alternative acceptable sanitary landfill.”

For his part, Mayor Roseller Rodriguez of Capas, Tarlac said the DENR needs to ensure new waste facilities comply with environmental laws.

He warned of a potential garbage crisis if Kalangitan closes without a proper alternative.

“The mandate of DENR is to issue the necessary clearance/permit if this alternative disposal sites are compliant with environmental laws to be allowed to accept waste materials,” the mayor said.