DENR turns over land to Zambales police

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) here awarded a special patent for a property to the local police station in Zambales province.

This initiative is part of the department's program to provide patents to lands occupied by government agencies.

The Olongapo City Police Office in Zambales received the land patents from the DENR officials recently.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo, together with DENR Zambales Provincial Head Marife Casrillo and Olongapo Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer Jowell Dellosa, handed the special patent to PNP Olongapo City Director Colonel Charlie Umayam.

The special patent covers a total land area of 21,099 square meters including an area for the Olongapo City Police Office in Barangay Barretto, according to the DENR.

This activity is part of the 'Handog Titulo' program of the DENR that expedites the issuance of land titles to qualified beneficiaries.

The program is aimed to preserve the integrity of government lands and prevent them from illegal occupation.