DENR urged: Stop tree cutting at posh subd

The opposing group of EPHAI members, led by Virgilio Sotto, Alejandro Batangan, Froilan Lim and Ronnie Lugue, claimed that the current homeowners association president and board of directors contracted Dimarucut Woodworks to trim and prune the identified trees.

"Our concern began when the contractor started 'cutting' some of the trees on July 8, 2024. Nowhere in the permit can be found that some of the trees will be cut to the trunk but just trimmed and pruned, which even that, we believe, was overdone. After the initial implementation, the park became exposed to heat, so much that there were no more promenaders and children playing there. Gone were mature trees we planted and nurtured for many years, together with our advocacy to take care of nature and reduce climate change," said Sotto.

He narrated that their group immediately sought the intervention of PENRO through a letter dated July 15, 2024 stating that the trimming of trees is not acceptable to most homeowners.

Sotto's group, in a statement dated August 8, 2024 cited the alleged violations of the contractor on the provisions in the permit.

The opposing group also mentioned the alleged absence of representatives from authorized offices.

In response, the PENRO summoned the contending parties to two technical conferences and hearings.

The environment office scheduled the first meeting on July 29, 2024 and the second one on August 12, 2024 to discuss the issues and resolve the matter amicably.

"However, the honorable office ruled in dismissing the plaintiffs' complaint," Sotto and company stated in their affidavit.

The group added that after the first technical conference, they wrote PENRO on July 31, 2024 requesting copies of the minutes of the meeting and terms and conditions of the trimming and pruning.

"We also asked the EPHAI board of directors and the president for a copy of their contract or agreement with the contractor so we could have an idea of their terms and conditions. They promised to give us a copy, but we have not received any to date," Sotto said.

In a duly notarized protest with omnibus motion dated August 13, 2024 which was submitted to authorities, the group said it prays that the DENR-3 issue a temporary restraining order "enjoining all persons acting under or through their authority or instructions, from cutting or harming or injuring the subject trees planted along the stretch of the Public Park, Essel Subdivision, Barangay Telabastagan in San Fernando City, Pampanga."

In the same document, the group prays that "the next higher DENR official [be] the approving authority of the suspension order and to hear the same."

Sotto said that about 81 percent of the trees, or 98 of the 120, have been trimmed and pruned.

He claimed that several trees were allegedly cut by the contractor, who resumed the operation on September 10, 2024.

"That is why we appeal again to higher authorities at DENR regional office, to please suspend temporarily the trimming, pruning and even cutting of trees in our park which is in a private domain. We also plead to them to conduct an ocular inspection, investigation and possibly mediate in resolving this concern, while there is still time to save the remaining trees," Sotto said.

He added that their group welcomes a meeting with the proponents of the tree trimming as well as with other concerned parties for the immediate resolution of the issue.

The incumbent officers previously appealed "appeal for mutual support on the safety and security of all Essel Park homeowners and guests" attested and approved by the association's 14 directors and provided Sun.Star Pampanga.

"Rest assured that the few opposing people's concern, either trivial, very significant or noble in nature, were properly addressed scientifically and were researched extensively that there will be no harm to the people and the environment as well," the association officers stated.

Sun.Star Pampanga tried to get comments from the incumbent EPHAI officers but was unable to reach them as of press time.