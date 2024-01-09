DepEd-3 issues guidelines on Values Education Act

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Education (DepEd) Central Luzon has issued guidelines for the implementation of the provisions of Republic Act 11476 also known as "GMRC and Values Education Act" in all public schools in the region.

The guidelines are meant to strengthen character development through Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao (EsP), Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC), and Values Education.

These will also amplify DepEd-3's promotion of the "Ukit Marangal" agenda, aimed to instill a transformative culture among DepEd personnel, teachers and learners.

Republic Act 11476 recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation-building.

It also promotes and protects their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well­being.

"The law bridges the Filipino people's collective actions towards a citizenry who are Maka-Diyos, Maka-tao, Makakalikasan and Makabansa. Furthermore, the Basic Education Development Plan (BEDP) 2030 envisions Filipino learners who possess physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and moral preparation for civic participation and engagement in post-secondary opportunities," the DepEd-3 said.

Under the BEDP framework, the core values "Maka-Diyos" (God-fearing), "Makatao" (humanitarian), "Makakalikasan"

(environmetally conscious), and "Makabansa" (patriotic) are emphasized.

Learners are encouraged to take pride in Filipino national identity, aspire for economic prosperity and socio-political stability, and live in a sustainable world.

Through Regional Memorandum No. 013 s.2024, the policy seeks to guide all public schools in the region to follow a uniform understanding and implementation of the Republic Act 11476 and include the adoption of "Magalang Bow,"a bow or any other similar gestures will be practiced by the learners when greeting school authorities, personnel, elders, and stakeholders inside or outside the school premises.

"Magandang Buhay, Mabuting Tao" is said while placing the right palm on the left chest and lowering the head slightly in front of the person being greeted. The greeting must be acknowledged in a similar manner, the DepEd-3 added.

The policy also calls for the utilization of EsP/GMRC-VE time allotment, promotion of Filipino Values, observance of the Filipino Values Month, inclusion of interfaith/ ecumenical prayer, conduct of Regional Character Development Program, implementation of Time Allotment, provision of capacity building/ training, retooling and upskilling for EsP / GM RC-VE teachers, and retention of trained teachers.

“The Department of Education Region III welcomes the passage of the Republic Act 11476 otherwise known as the Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act. This republic act empowers our learners to contribute to nation-building while protecting their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual, and social being," the agency said.