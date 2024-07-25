DepEd-3 launches Brigada Eskwela

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Education (DepEd) in Central Luzon on Monday launched Brigada Eskwela 2024 in Lydia Villangca Trade School in San Rafael, Bulacan.

The start of Brigada Eskwela in the region was led by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) National Ambassador Gary Valenciano.

The UNICEF official spearheaded the ceremonial repainting of ten classroom chairs.

DepEd said that more than 500,000 students and 20,000 teachers in public schools across the region will benefit from the annual undertaking participated in by various sectors in the spirit of "bayanihan."

Brigada Eskwela is a tradition where school administrators, teachers and volunteers from various community groups and even individuals work together to prepare classrooms and campus facilities.

The program includes clean ups before the opening of classes, this year on July 29.

DepEd Assistant Regional Director Jessie Amin said that Brigada Eskwela symbolizes the dedication and commitment of education stakeholders and communities in providing quality education for the youth.

Brigada Eskwela is part of Oplan Balik-Eskwelahan for the school year 2024-2025.