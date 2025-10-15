DepEd Angeles: Health of students top priority

The Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) of Angeles City on Tuesday, October 14 has clarified that it is still validating reports that some 9,000 students are allegedly experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The Division said that the figures being reported were "based on preliminary data gathered by school personnel through advisory-level surveys."

The SDO added that the City Health Office is cross-checking processes made by the Division’s School Health and Nutrition Unit (SHNU).

“To ensure a thorough review of the reported cases and determine the actual number of students affected, this Division has also coordinated with the City Health Office to conduct assessment," the school division said.

The Division assured the public that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and urgency.

It emphasized that “the health and well-being of our learners are our top priorities.”

The office also expressed that “appropriate measures will be taken in coordination with relevant health authorities once the data is confirmed.”

The City DepEd Office also urged the public to remain patient and avoid spreading unverified information while the validation process is ongoing.

“For official updates, please refer only to communication released by the Schools Division Office," it added.