DepEd awards partners for supporting MATATAG

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Education (DepEd) in Central Luzon recognized its education partners and learner formation implementers for their extraordinary acts, support and commitment in the realization of the MATATAG agenda.

The agency gave the recognition to the groups for their collaboration in addressing learning resource needs of public schools in the region.

The 2023 Gawad "Katuwang sa Isang Hangaring De Kalidad Na Edukasyson" (KATIG) and Gawad "Pagpupugay aa Gurong Taga-Hubog, Punong Guro at Bayaning Pinunong Mag-Aaral" (PAG-GABAY) was held at the Hacienda Gracia Hotel and Resort, Lubao, Pampanga on December 19.

Partners of the 20 DepEd Schools Division Offices include local government officials and private institutions.

They were given recognition for their continued support to the delivery of basic education services in their respective localities.

Feted were Global Peace Foundation, Chevron Holdings Incorporated, Life Goal Enterprises, China Bank Savings, Inc., City Saving Bank, Inc., East West Rural Bank, Inc., East-West Seed Foundation, Inc., Aqadvertising, Inc, Security Bank Corporation, Fresh Q Enterprises Corporation, Food For The Hungry, Inc. Branch Office, National Grid Corporation Of The Philippines, Redscope Communications, Inc., Bureau Of Fire Protection Central Luzon, International Youth Fellowship Philippines, Philippine National Police- Police Regional Office III, Milo Philippines, Department Of Agriculture- Regional Field Office III, Save The Children Philippines, and Asahi Beverages Philippines, among others.

DepEd Central Luzon also recognized the performance of the school heads, teacher-advisers, student leaders and learner formators in achieving the holistic development of the learners in the implementation of mandated learner formation programs, projects and activities.

Among the awards given include Learner Government Program-Core Values Best Implementers Elementary and Secondary Categories, Most Outstanding Supreme Elementary Student Leaders Elementary and Secondary Categories, Youth for Environment in School- Organization (YES-O)- Best School Implementers Elementary and Secondary Categories, Youth for Environment in School- Organization (YES-O) – Student Leaders Elementary and Secondary Categories, Barkada Kontra Droga (BKD) - Best School Implementers Elementary and Secondary Categories, Child Protection Policy (CPP) - Best School Implementer Elementary and Secondary Categories, Functional Social Media Award, Innovative Learner Formation PPAs Implemented, Outstanding SDO Learner Formation Mandated PPAs Implementers, and Outstanding SDO Learner Formation PPAs Implementers.