DepEd: Class opening in disaster-affected public schools postponed

MANILA – The opening of classes in public schools affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina will be postponed, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara said Thursday.

"Some schools will really have to postpone their openings kasi maraming aayusin at lilinisin (because there's a lot to fix and clean)," he said in a statement.

Schools with minimal damage, however, will join the official opening of classes on July 29 as scheduled.

"Hindi namin pipilitin yung mga nasalanta talaga at mahihirapan sa school opening ng Lunes (We will not force those who were devastated and will have a hard time in the school opening on Monday)," Angara added.

The Education chief, however, has yet to release the list of schools included in the said postponement.

As of Thursday, 90 schools in nine regions including Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas were reportedly affected.

Around 324 schools are also being used as evacuation centers in six regions.

Overall, damage to infrastructure is now pegged at PHP630 million.

Angara, meanwhile, signed DepEd Memorandum Order No. 4, series of 2024 to ensure accessible loan facilities for affected teachers and non-teaching personnel.

Under the order, DepEd personnel may avail of a PHP100,000 multi-purpose loan and PHP200,000 for extreme emergency loans through their provident fund. (PNA)