DepEd: Classes in all CL public schools fully open

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Classes in all public schools across Central Luzon have fully opened, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Tuesday.

Some 457 public schools in the region postponed the opening of classes on July 29, 2024, due to flooding.

The agency said that most of the schools that suspended the class opening were either being used as temporary evacuation centers, damaged by floods, or need to be cleaned up.

"All schools are open nationwide today. No more schools are being used as evacuation centers. All schools are now in normal operations for school year 2024-2025," the DepEd said.

Aside from Central Luzon, the affected regions included Ilocos region (310 schools), Metro Manila (225 schools), Calabarzon (67 schools) and Soccsksargen (four).

Central Luzon has the second highest number of enrollees with 2,557,435.

Region III was followed by Calabarzon with 3,516,873; and Metro Manila with 2,489,979 enrollees.

The DepEd said this is 87.2 percent of its target enrollment, recording 24,178,797 out of 27,722,835 target enrollees from elementary to senior high school in all public and private schools.