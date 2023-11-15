DepEd, DOH address school health concerns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health (DOH) on Monday forged a partnership designed to address school-based health concerns.

The program is expected to ensure overall development of intellect, body, and emotion of young learners.

Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte said she and DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa discussed strategies in addressing clustering of influenza-like illnesses in schools, the reported HIV/AIDS incidences among school-aged children, teenage pregnancies and mental wellness of young learners, that significantly impact the overall development of learners.

"We recognize that not all problems of learners are solely related to the quality of education, both agencies have come together to prioritize the physical health and mental well-being of students. Many of them are caused by physical and mental health, which is one of the biggest aspects that should be given attention to ensure overall development of intellect, body, and emotion of our learners," Duterte said.

DepEd-DOH strategies include identifying the root causes of influenza-like illnesses outbreaks in schools and implementing preventive measures to protect the health of students and staff; and raising awareness, providing accurate information, and implementing preventive programs to combat the increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS among school-aged children.

DepEd and DOH have also agreed to develop strategies to reduce the number of teenage pregnancies and provide support to pregnant students.This will ensure that they can continue their education.

The two agencies also plan to implement programs that address mental health issues among students, such as stress management, counseling services, and the creation of a supportive environment.