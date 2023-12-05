DepEd launches 12 days of Christmas for learners

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Education (DepEd) launched on Monday its 12 days of Christmas program for students, highlighting the creativity of learners across the country.

Themed "Makulay ang Pasko ng Pamilyang Pilipino" (The Christmas of every Filipino family is colorful), the agency's 12 days of Christmas also aims to celebrate the love, optimism, and the resilience of Filipinos.

The 12-day celebration began with a national thanksgiving mass and a family day.

On Wednesday, some 236,000 trees will be planted in a nationwide planting activity, meant as a "Christmas gift" for Filipino children.

"Each day, we'll feature activities highlighting the heart of every Filipino. These activities include carolling for a cause, gift giving and outreach events with indigenous peoples communities and persons deprived of liberty," said Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

"Across the country, our schools will become shining examples of the way Filipino families celebrate Christmas as a time of renewal of faith and a time for gratitude," she added.

Duterte welcomed OCTA Research's recent survey, which cited the DepEd as "the most trusted and top performing national government agency."

"We celebrate Christmas with hearts overflowing with gratitude with great sense of optimism about the fulfillment of the promise of the MATATAG Agenda knowing full well that the nation is behind us. The best Christmas gift that we could give the Filipino people, especially our learners, is our unrelenting commitment to integrity, professionalism, and public service," she said.