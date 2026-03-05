DepEd Rolls Out Strengthened Senior High School Curriculum

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to implement a strengthened Senior High School (SHS) curriculum designed to streamline learning, improve job readiness, and strengthen alignment between basic and higher education. The initiative follows nationwide pilots and public consultations aimed at addressing persistent criticisms of the SHS program, including an excessive number of subjects and insufficient practical training.

One of the most notable reforms is the reduction of SHS core subjects from 15 to only five, allowing students greater focus on essential competencies throughout Grade 11. These core subjects which include Effective Communication, Life Skills, General Mathematics, General Science, and Philippine History and Society, will now be taken over an entire school year to promote mastery rather than breadth.

Under the strengthened framework, SHS pathways are reorganized into two major tracks: the Academic Track, which includes clusters such as Humanities and Social Sciences, Business, STEM, and Sports; and the TechPro Track, which offers ten elective sets ranging from automotive and ICT to beauty care and industrial skills. This restructuring replaces the previous strand‑based system and provides greater flexibility for students to select electives aligned with their intended career or education pathways.

DepEd has also expanded work immersion requirements, with the maximum number of hours increasing from 320 to 640 depending on the student’s specialization. The extended immersion aims to give learners more substantive exposure to real‑world work settings, thereby enhancing their employability and practical readiness.

Elective subjects have likewise been streamlined and reorganized into clusters, enabling schools to offer combinations that match their resources while allowing students to choose subjects across clusters rather than being restricted to a single strand. This increased flexibility is intended to create more personalized learning pathways while maintaining efficiency in school implementation.

In addition to structural adjustments, DepEd has introduced revisions that strengthen alignment between SHS and college-level General Education (GE) courses. Proposed core subjects such as Purposive Communication, Understanding the Self, Mathematics in the Modern World, Science, Technology and Society, and Readings in Philippine History mirror higher education GE courses, reducing the need for college bridging programs and potentially shortening students’ time in tertiary schooling.

The strengthened curriculum has undergone pilot testing in more than 800 schools nationwide, allowing DepEd to refine implementation strategies based on on-the-ground findings. This pilot phase supports the department’s broader efforts under the MATATAG agenda to deliver focused reforms that respond to learner and labor market needs.

Overall, the strengthened SHS curriculum represents a significant milestone in the country’s basic education reforms. By simplifying subject loads, enhancing practical learning, and improving alignment with higher education, DepEd aims to ensure that SHS graduates are better prepared for further studies, employment, or entrepreneurship. The nationwide rollout is expected to commence in the coming school year, marking a major step toward a more coherent and responsive SHS system.