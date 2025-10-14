DepEd San Fernando suspends class for health break

The Department of Education (DepEd) City Schools Division of San Fernando has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes on October 14 to 15 for health break and inspection of school buildings following amid a series of earthquakes.

The suspension includes public elementary, integrated, and secondary schools in the city following reported cases of influenza-like illnesses.

The suspension of classes will pave the way for cleaning and disinfection of facilities to prevent the spread of illness in schools.

According to Division Memorandum No. 502, s. 2025, the temporary suspension is a preventive measure aligned with the directive of the DepEd Central Office to ensure the health and safety of students and personnel.

Schools are expected to continue classes through online or alternative learning modalities to prevent disruption of classes.

The division office said private schools may suspend classes at their own discretion based on their institutional policies and internal health assessments.

Classes are expected to resume on October 16, 2025, Thursday, unless further advisories are issued, the memorandum said.