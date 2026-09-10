DepEd’s ARITHMETIC OF HONESTY

The Department of Education’s decision to eliminate grade transmutation beginning in School Year 2027–2028 may seem like a simple administrative adjustment, but it is, in fact, one of the most consequential educational reforms proposed in recent years. Under the current system, raw grades are converted using a transmutation table, allowing a score such as 70 to become a passing grade of 75. Beginning in AY 2027–2028, however, the learner’s actual grade will be the final grade, signaling a shift toward a more transparent and accountable assessment system.

For many years, grade transmutation has been justified as a way to acknowledge the difficulty of assessments and to give learners a fair chance to succeed. In principle, it was intended to encourage progression rather than punishment. Ngunit sa paglipas ng panahon, naging bahagi rin ito ng mas malaking kultura ng artificial achievement. Kapag ang mababang marka ay palaging naaangat sa papel, nagkakaroon ng ilusyon ng tagumpay kahit may seryosong learning gaps na hindi naman talaga natutugunan.

The most compelling argument for removing transmutation is honesty. At its core, education must be truthful. Grades are not merely rewards; they are indicators of learning. Kung hindi naipapakita ng report card ang tunay na antas ng pagkatuto ng isang mag-aaral, nawawala ang pangunahing layunin ng assessment of learning. A system that consistently inflates performance may provide comfort, but it does not necessarily produce competence.

This reform also forces the country to confront an uncomfortable question: Are students truly learning what they are supposed to learn? For years, many students received passing grades even as national and international assessments painted a different picture of learning outcomes. While grade transmutation is not solely responsible for this discrepancy, it has arguably contributed to a culture that often prioritizes promotion to the next grade level over genuine mastery of competencies.

Sa isang banda, tama si Education Secretary Sonny Angara sa kanyang pahayag na ang pagtanggal ng transmutation ay magpapalakas ng accountability sa buong sistema. Kapag mas malinaw ang datos ng pagkatuto, mas madaling makita kung saan may problema: sa curriculum implementation, sa classroom instruction, sa assessment practices, o sa academic support mechanisms. Hindi na maaaring magtago ang sistema sa likod ng mga numerong pinaganda lamang sa proseso ng pagkukuwenta.

Yet transparency alone is not enough. Removing transmutation without strengthening support systems would be like removing a bandage without treating the underlying wound. If learners begin receiving lower grades that accurately reflect their performance, schools must be prepared to provide remediation, intervention programs, tutoring, and targeted learning recovery initiatives. Otherwise, the reform risks becoming a mechanism for exposing failure rather than addressing it.

There is also a legitimate concern about the psychological impact on learners. Maraming estudyante ang nasanay sa sistemang may transmutation. For some, the sudden drop in grades could affect motivation and self-esteem. This is why communication will be critical. Parents, teachers, and learners must understand that the purpose of the reform is not to increase failure rates but to provide a more accurate picture of learning so that gaps can be addressed before they become permanent deficiencies.

Interestingly, the reform may also have a positive effect on classroom culture. Kapag alam ng mga mag-aaral na ang aktuwal na marka ang lalabas sa kanilang report card, maaaring tumaas ang pagpapahalaga nila sa proseso ng pag-aaral mismo. The emphasis may gradually shift from merely obtaining a passing mark to genuinely understanding lessons, producing quality work, and developing enduring knowledge and skills.

Another significant component of the policy is the shift to a descriptive, non-numerical grading system for learners in Kindergarten through Grade 3. This recognizes a fundamental truth about early childhood education: young learners develop at different rates. Sa murang edad, mas mahalagang malaman kung ang bata ay lumalago, nahuhubog nang tama, o nangangailangan ng karagdagang suporta kaysa agad siyang lagyan ng numerikal na marka. Such a system can provide a richer, more developmentally appropriate picture of learning.

Nevertheless, educators must resist the temptation to celebrate the removal of transmutation as a silver bullet. Hindi awtomatikong gaganda ang kalidad ng edukasyon dahil lamang sa pagbabago ng grading system. The deeper issues remain: overcrowded classrooms, uneven access to resources, learning losses accumulated over the years, and persistent gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy. Assessment reform must be accompanied by instructional reform for meaningful improvement to occur.

What makes this policy particularly important is that it challenges a deeply rooted mindset in Philippine education. For decades, success has often been measured by promotion, completion, and passing rates. Ngunit ang tunay na sukatan ng tagumpay ng isang sistema ng edukasyon ay hindi kung ilan ang nakaakyat sa susunod na baitang, kundi kung ilan ang handang harapin ang susunod na antas ng pag-aaral at ng buhay. Numbers alone cannot tell that story, but honest numbers can help reveal it.

In the final analysis, removing grade transmutation is less about grades and more about truth. It recognizes that educational progress cannot be built on inflated indicators or manipulated statistics. While the transition may be difficult and initially expose uncomfortable realities, those realities are necessary for genuine reform. Ang edukasyon ay hindi dapat maging negosyo ng pagpapaganda ng marka. Ito ay dapat isang tapat na proseso ng paghubog ng kakayahan, kaalaman, at pagkatao.

By choosing transparency over convenience, DepEd may be taking an essential first step toward a more credible and meaningful culture of learning.