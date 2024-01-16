Design of Clark airport link to freeways starts

CLARK FREEPORT —Travelers using Clark International Airport will soon benefit from the ease and convenience of a road network directly linked to the country's alternative gateway otherwise known as the "Airport of the North."

Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) president Arrey Perez said the government aviation firm has started the process for the detailed architectural and engineering design of the CRK Direct Access Link project connecting the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) straight to the Clark airport.

Perez’s statement came following a recent report from the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), the consortium that operates and manages the Clark airport, indicating a passenger volume of nearly two million in 2023, or a 158 percent increase from its 2022 records.

“The hassle-free direct access link will provide travelers the ‘sense of arrival’—a feeling of welcome and of entering a gateway to exciting new places—from a faster yet comfortable trip that will enhance the impression of our award-winning airport whose number of flights and passengers continue to grow,” Perez said.

Perez noted the CRK Direct Access Link project spans 2.7 kilometers. It features north and south-bound toll plazas connecting to SCTEx, and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“Apart from the faster and more comfortable trip for travelers especially coming from Metro Manila and the northern parts of Luzon, the road project will exponentially boost potential for partners, locators, and investors in the airport complex that we are strongly pushing for development,” he added.

The CIAC chief said the road network project is part of the horizontal infrastructure development efforts of the agency at the Clark civil aviation complex primed to be the premier global civil aviation logistics hub of the country.

The four-level terminal at Clark International Airport spans 110,000 square meters and has the capacity to serve eight million passengers annually.