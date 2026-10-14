Devanadera gets recognition at Asia CEO Awards 2026

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera received the Lifetime Contributor Award (Public Sector) at the Asia CEO Awards 2026 held on October 13 at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom.

Devanadera was honored for her threedecade public service, marked by leadership roles in local government, the justice department, and the energy sector.

In her acceptance speech, Devanadera underscored the importance of putting people at the heart of public service.

“What gives us the challenge, what gives us the fulfillment, is when we take our jobs with a heart and make sure we touch the lives of the people around us,” she said.

The CDC head also emphasized the need for leaders to look after people at every level of an organization.

“We take care of the people at the bottom as we take care of the people on top,” Devanadera said.

She is hailed as a trailblazer for women empowerment, earning the title “Woman of Many Firsts.” Her career spans historic milestones — from being the first woman mayor of Sampaloc, Quezon and national president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, to becoming the country’s first female Solicitor General and twice Secretary of Justice.

Today, Devanadera continues that legacy as the first woman President and CEO of CDC.

She leads the state-owned corporation responsible for managing the Clark Freeport and sustaining an environment conducive to business and investment in Central Luzon.

The Asia CEO Awards, presented by Santé, recognize business leaders and organizations for their achievements and contributions.

According to the organizers, submissions undergo review by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) before the Board of Judges selects awardees for the Circle of Excellence and grand-winner distinctions.

The eight-member judging panel comprises leaders from business, government, and academia, including economist and educator Dr. Bernardo Villegas of the University of Asia and the Pacific; Lawyer Alexander Cabrera, chairman emeritus of PwC Philippines; Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe; Dr. Ma. Alegria "Bing" Sibal-Limjoco, chief executive officer of Francorp Philippines; and Don Felbaum, managing director of OPTEL.

Completing the panel are Jack Madrid, president and chief executive officer of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP); architect and urban planner Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr. of Palafox Associates; and Richard Mills, chairman of the Asia CEO Awards.

Also present at the ceremony were CDC Board Director Bryan Matthew Nepomuceno; Administration and Finance Group Vice President Jose Miguel de la Rosa; Engineering Services Group Vice President Engr. Teresito Tiotuyco; Legal Affairs Vice President Gloria Victoria Taruc; Security Services Group Vice President Lina Sarmiento; and Communications Division Manager Astrud Aguinaldo.