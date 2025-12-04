DFA opens apostille hub in Balanga City

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular Office opened an Apostille Hub in Balanga City, Bataan on December 1 to provide faster and more convenient document authentication for overseas transactions, especially apostilles or "Red Ribbon" services.

An apostille is a certificate that authenticates the origin of a public document for use in another country that is a member of the Apostille Convention.

It verifies the authenticity of the signature, seal, and position of the official who issued the document, making it a faster alternative to the older legalization process for countries that have both acceded to the convention.

For documents originating in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs is the competent authority for issuing apostilles.

The DFA Consular Office’s Apostille Hub is located on the third floor of The Bunker, making authentication services more accessible for those who need certificates verifying the origin of public documents, eliminating the need for the people of Bataan to travel outside the province.