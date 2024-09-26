DHSUD: 70-80K houses under construction in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has reported on Wednesday that 70,000 to 80,000 housing units are currently under construction in Central Luzon.

The agency said that the ongoing projects are in response to the region's actual housing backlog of approximately 200,000 units.

These are part of the government's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program that aims to provide affordable housing to low-income families and individuals.

"These 70,000 to 80,000 [housing units] do not include yet the projects we are working on with around 15 local government units that have properties and are currently complying with documentary requirements and design. This will generate even more beyond the 70,000 to 80,000 [housing units]," said DHSUD Regional Director Julius Ervin Enciso.

The condominium-type housing units range from 22 to 27 square meters.

Some developer-partners offer larger units, with estimated P900,000 for a 22-square meter space.

The maximum loanable term from Pag-IBIG Fund is set at 30 years and the interest subsidy offered by the government. The monthly amortization could be as low as P2,500.

Despite the relatively low price, the DHSUD assured that the housing units meet quality standards.

The agency noted that these projects comply with the necessary certifications and permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Agrarian Reform, and local government units.

Another feature of the projects is the basic amenities comparable to those found in regular condominiums.

Security measures provided by the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection will be integrated into the developments.

The 4PH program in Central Luzon is currently underway in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Tarlac.