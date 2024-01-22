DHVSU San Fdo campus to open this August: Dong

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. over the weekend said that the new campus of the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) in this capital city will open to its first set of enrollees this August.

Gonzales, along with City of San Fernando Councilor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales and 3rd District Board Member Mica Gonzales led the inspection of the two recently-completed buildings of the campus in Barangay Malino.

"This is the realization of the dream to bring more opportunities to San Fernando students in terms of accessibility and quality education," Gonzales said.

He added that more development plans are underway for the said campus.

Councilor Gonzales, who chairs the city's Committee on Education, said DHVSU San Fernando will offer courses like Legal Management, Real Estate Management, Public Administration, Business Administration, and Psychology.

Board Member Gonzales said the campus aims to target some 2,000 to 3,000 students mainly from San Fernando's western barangays and nearby communities.

With the presence of a state-sponsored tertiary educational institution in the heart of the province of Pampanga, the city councilor said students will no longer seek admission in state colleges and universities outside their area of residence.

The Gonzales family had donated the 6,000 square meter property where the new campus now stands.

The lady lawmaker said the facility will cater more students and spur local development through skilled and well-educated graduates.

DHVSU provides short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses with students from across the region.

At present, DHVSU has 6 regular campuses located in Mexico, Porac, Sto. Tomas, Lubao, Candaba and Apalit. Its main campus is located at Bacolor town.

DHVSU president Enrique Baking said the new campus will complement the educational offerings of institutions in the area.

Baking said the new DHVSU campus is responsive to the needs of the students of the city.