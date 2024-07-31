DHVSU San Fernando to open this August

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) City of San Fernando Extension Campus in Barangay Malino will open to its first batch of students this August, according to an advisory posted by the state university.

The campus will offer Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Major in Marketing Management), Real Estate Management, Public Administration, and Tourism Management.

The children of Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. donated a half-hectare property for the establishment of the campus.

Early this year, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed two three-story buildings to facilitate the campus' initial operations.

Board Member Mica Gonzales said the campus is expected to accommodate 2,000 to 3,000 students, primarily from San Fernando's western barangays and nearby communities.

She emphasized that with the presence of a state-sponsored tertiary educational institution in the heart of Pampanga, students will no longer need to go to far state colleges and universities.

DHVSU has six regular campuses in the towns of Mexico, Porac, Sto. Tomas, Lubao, Candaba, and Apalit.

The school's main campus is situated in Bacolor town.