DHVSU set to offer culture arts course

BACOLOR -- The Don Honorio Ventura State University will soon be offering the course of Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education (BCAED) after the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) has reportedly approved the said program.

DHVSU was granted the Certificate of Program Compliance by Ched on May 8 permitting the state university to offer the course.

According to Ched, the BCAED program aims to develop highly motivated, creative, and reflexive teachers in basic education equipped with knowledge, skills, and values in culture and arts.

Students who finish the program have career prospects in teaching for the L to 12 program for music and arts as well as possible teaching stints under the Special Program for the Arts.

Graduates of the program may also be employed as teachers in the arts and design track for grades 11 and 12 as well as in the core subjects related to the arts.

Graduates of the program may also be employed in positions related to culture and arts in tourism offices in local government units, museums, art galleries, and creative industries, according to Ched.