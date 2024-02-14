Dialysis center soon to open in Candaba

CANDABA — Dialysis patients in this town will soon have convenient access to treatment, as a new dialysis center is set to open in Barangay Mandasig here.

Mayor Rene Maglanque led the inspection of the new facility on Tuesday to ensure that necessary preparations are in place to meet the target opening date.

He said the local government partnered with Sterix Healthcare Solutions for the said project to ensure that it will provide the best treatment care for patients.

“Ang project ay under a joint venture. Ang munisipyo ang nagpagawa ng building at ang ka-partner namin ang nagprovide ng dialysis machines at iba pang kailangan na mga equipment,” said Maglanque.

Currently, the mayor said the facility has 15 dialysis machines which can cater to up to 45 patients per day.

The patients can avail of free dialysis treatment sessions through PhilHealth, he added.

“Libre na ang dialysis session ng mga taga-Candaba at lahat ng Kapampangan basta may PhilHealth. Kung walang PhilHealth, gagawan po natin. Tulong po natin ito sa mga Candabenos at sa programa ni Governor Dennis Pineda at Vice Governor Nanay Pineda para sa kalusugan ng mga Kapampangan,” Maglanque said.

He said their private partner is just securing the necessary permits before opening the dialysis center.