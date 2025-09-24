Dialysis center to rise in Masantol town

A dialysis center will soon be established in Masantol town following a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, September 24.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said the project will be undertaken through a public-private partnership between the local government and Hydromed Technical Services.

The mayor added that the facility aims to ease the burden of dialysis patients in Masantol who travel long distances for treatment.

“Matagal na po natin itong pangarap dahil alam natin ang hirap ng mga nagpapadialysis. Dito man lang sa matitipid nila sa oras at biyahe ay makakatulong tayo sa kanila,” Guintu said.

The dialysis center will be constructed beside the site of the proposed Mega Health Center in Barangay Caingin.

It is expected to be operational by February next year.