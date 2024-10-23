Dialysis patients get support from Capitol

APALIT – Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda visited some 400 dialysis patients on Tuesday at the Apalit Dialysis Center.

The two officials extended financial assistance for the patients' medical expenses.

Each of the patients received P2,000 as part of the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program.”

The Pampanga Provincial Government said it “aims to provide support for individuals undergoing regular dialysis treatment.”

The patients received a pack of rice, maintenance medicines good for three months, and free doses of epoetin, a drug essential for managing anemia in dialysis patients.

Also present during the event were Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit, Apalit Vice Mayor Peter Nucom, Macabebe Vice Mayor Vince Flores, and Dr. Kaye Naguit.