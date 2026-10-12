Dialysis patients receive cash, rice from Capitol

A total of 2,607 dialysis patients from Pampanga’s first, third and fourth districts received assistance from the government on Friday, according to the Pampanga provincial government.

Each beneficiary received P5,400 cash under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer program and 25 kilograms of rice under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Rice Program.

The provincial government also provided maintenance medicines to the beneficiaries.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and other officials led the outreach activity.