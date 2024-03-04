DICT, BPSU forge innovation pact

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that seeks to establish programs on innovation and collaboration.

The DICT said that the MOU encompasses promotion and development of initiatives, including student internships, faculty development programs, scholarship grants, research projects, community engagement efforts, seminars, training sessions, recruitment activities, and other potential collaborative endeavors.

The agreement is also expected to facilitate the exchange of ideas between the agency and the university, as well as help teachers, learners, and workers advance within the digital economy.

As a comprehensive blueprint for fostering collaboration across diverse areas, it will allow BPSU to foster synergy and ignite innovative ideas, laying the groundwork for long-term benefits to the people.

The MOU entails detailed plans for organizing seminars, training sessions, and recruitment activities using a strategic approach to facilitate immediate collaboration that lays the foundation for cultivating a culture of continuous learning and professional development, ensuring the enduring success of the partnership.