DICT expands digital services in C. Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has expanded its services in Central Luzon.

The agency said this is part of its mandate to promote digital inclusion for the public.

During the 25th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency on Monday, the DICT reported that 1,195 free Wi-Fi sites across the region have been installed and activated.

The agency said this is part of its “Free Wi-Fi for All” project.

“Free Wi-Fi has been installed in rural areas, particularly in public schools, including elementary and high schools, remote barangays, municipal government buildings, and several state universities,” said DICT Regional Director Antonio Edward Padre.

He added that the project has already provided reliable internet access to 446,124 individuals, facilitating better communication, education, and economic development.

"This initiative bridges the digital divide by improving connectivity in rural and underserved communities," he said.

In addition to the Wi-Fi sites, the DICT has established two active Government Network (GovNet) hubs in Central Luzon: one in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, which connects 49 government agencies, and another in Subic Bay, Zambales, linking 44 agencies.

The agency reported that the e-Government Philippines (eGov PH) app has recorded 788,196 downloads in Central Luzon, with 94 local government units (LGUs) actively utilizing the eLGU system as of November 7, 2024.

The eGov PH App integrates national and local government services into a centralized, user-friendly mobile platform. It digitizes local government services, including business permit renewals, community tax certificates, and civil registry services.

Some 30 national government agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Government Service Insurance System, and Social Security System, are actively engaged with the app.

The system modernizes LGU-specific functions while ensuring seamless integration with national systems, making government services like the digital national ID, PhilHealth, SSS/GSIS transactions, eTravel services, and tax payments more accessible online.

DICT said that over 788,000 eGov PH App downloads in Central Luzon from active systems in Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bulacan, and looks forward to more access for the public as it works to secure funding to launch the app in Aurora, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija for full regional coverage.