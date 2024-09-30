DICT hosts 2024 Global Blockchain Congress

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) hosted the 2024 Global Blockchain Congress at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga City over the weekend.

The agency conducted the two-day congress in collaboration with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and the provincial government of Bataan.

The event gathered industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe.

The agency said the event marked a significant step toward positioning the Philippines as a key player in the blockchain technology space.

The DICT said the congress highlighted the country's rapid progress in blockchain adoption as the foundation of the new digital economy, with the market expected to grow from US$26.91 billion in 2024 to US$1,879.30 billion by 2034.

The agency added that Bataan was chosen for its strategic location, supportive government policies, and emerging blockchain ecosystem make it a compelling choice for blockchain companies looking to establish a presence in the country.

Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III said the province is home to several economic zones, which drives growth and positions it as a hub for digital innovation.

This is the second time that Bataan hosted the congress, following the success of the 2022 Global Blockchain Summit.

This year’s congress, themed “Philippines' Gateway to Blockchain Excellence,” focused on fostering collaboration among innovators showcasing the country's growing role as a hub for blockchain innovation.