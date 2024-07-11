DICT launches eGov PH app, eLGU system in Bataan

BALANGA CITY (PIA) -- The e-Government Philippines (eGov PH) app and the Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) system were recently launched in Bataan by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The eGov PH app and the eLGU system aim to digitize government services by streamlining services and enhancing transparency, making government services simple, accessible, and effective.

The DICT said that the eGov PH app simplifies interactions between the government and citizens by consolidating various agencies into a single online platform, aiming to reduce economic costs for citizens.

The eLGU system, meanwhile, is accessible via the eGov PH app, enabling Filipinos across the country to access numerous services of local government units (LGUs).

Services such as the digital National ID, e-travel system, PhilHealth benefits, SSS, GSIS premiums and loans, local civil registry, community tax certificate, real property taxes, and business permit renewals will be accessible online.

“With the eGov PH super app, LGUs in Bataan will soon link their existing infrastructure and internal platforms for their constituents to access frontline services online. We hope that more Bataeños would join after this provincial launch, just like over five million Filipinos who have already registered their accounts," the DICT said.

The eGov PH app is touted as the world's first government super app combining national and local government services with connectivity via the DICT National Broadband program a national fiber backbone, which provides a 100-gigabyte internet bandwidth from Laoag City to Quezon City, passing through Bataan.

Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III expressed enthusiasm on behalf of the LGUs in the province and thanked the DICT for choosing Bataan for the launch and committed to maximizing the app's potential for the benefit of every Bataeño.