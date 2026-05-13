DICT turns over SIM cards for Kapampangan students

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Region 3 turned over “Bayanihan SIM” cards to Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda for students in the province.

DICT Central Luzon Regional Director Antonio Padre said each SIM card includes 25GB of monthly internet allocation regularly renewed by the agency.

He said the program aims to support online learning, research, and communication among students from indigent families.

The DICT said the initiative is part of its efforts to expand internet access for students, particularly those living in remote communities with limited connectivity.

Provincial Capitol data showed that more than 1,300 out of the 5,000 SIM cards requested by the governor have already been turned over.

Pineda said the program will help students from poor and geographically isolated communities.