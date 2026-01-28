DigiPlus Foundation donates ₱1.5M to Cebuanos

In the spirit of the recently concluded Sinulog 2026, DigiPlus Foundation - formerly BingoPlus Foundation - reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting Filipino families, turning over ₱1.5 million in post-disaster aid to ensure the light of hope continues to shine for every Cebuano.

While this year’s official Sinulog theme celebrated “United Faith and Love,” DigiPlus Foundation brought an added dimension of hope through Sidlak sa Komunidad. This initiative is a key pillar of the broader “Sidlak Sinulog” event by BingoPlus, which served as a co-presenter of the country’s most anticipated annual festival. Rooted in the Cebuano word sidlak—meaning radiance, brilliance, and light—the Sidlak Sinulog celebrated the enduring resiliency of the Cebuano spirit.

Championing Resilience

Through Sidlak sa Komunidad, DigiPlus Foundation channeled ₱1.5 million in vital recovery support to Cebu City. This initiative, centered in hope and resilience, provides significant support to a total of 50 families and five students in rebuilding their lives following the challenges of 2025.

“Marami sa amin ang nawalan ng pag-asa. And the only organization na tumulong sa aming pamilya sa nagdaang bagyo ay ang DigiPlus Foundation. So, this is a healing for us to keep moving. A healing for us to keep going and we have no idea kung wala ang DigiPlus Foundation hindi kami makapag-start, we don’t know where to ask help,” said 40-year-old beneficiary Peter Pineda whose house was severely affected when disasters hit Cebu City last year. (Many of us had lost hope. And DigiPlus Foundation was the sole organization to extend a helping hand to my family after the typhoon. This is a healing process for us to keep moving, to keep going, and without DigiPlus Foundation, we wouldn't have known how to start over or where to turn for help.)

The BPO employee added, “To DigiPlus Foundation, maraming salamat from the bottom of our hearts. Because of you, we have reason to move forward. Maraming salamat!” (To DigiPlus Foundation, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have given us a reason to look toward the future. Thank you so much!)

The initiatives under Sidlak sa Komunidad were primarily held through DigiPlus Foundation’s BayanihanPLUS Program. In addition to financial assistance for families recovering from total property loss, the Foundation awarded scholarship grants to five deserving students under the DSWD’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). Each scholar will receive ₱100,000 to help sustain their education and empower them to pursue their dreams despite challenging circumstances.

“The families we touch represent the very reason why we do what we do,” shared Ms. Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of DigiPlus Foundation. “Through initiatives like this, we aim to extend meaningful support where it is most needed and stand with communities as they recover and move forward.”

The financial assistance further builds on DigiPlus Foundation’s earlier disaster response efforts in Cebu, a total of 8 million pesos in the wake of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake, Typhoon Tino and succeeding calamities impacting the province since October of 2025. The Foundation mobilized relief operations, post-recovery, and also extended aid to heavily-affected families of employees of its BingoPlus retail branches. These efforts, including further post-disaster recovery support extended during the Sinulog festivities, reached 12,636 families or an estimated 63,185 Filipinos.

Granting Wishes

DigiPlus Foundation’s participation in Sinulog 2026 also highlighted its WishPLUS Program, a project dedicated to fostering hope and joy

Stationed at Plaza Independencia, the Foundation set up a Wish Tree booth, giving festival-goers the opportunity to share their aspirations for themselves, their families, or their communities. From these heartfelt messages, selected wishes for livelihood recovery were granted, reinforcing the Foundation’s belief in compassion, collective hope, and the power of small acts of kindness.

“Dahil po sa tulong na binigay ng Digiplus Foundation at BingoPlus kasama ko sila sa pag-ahon ng aking mga pangarap.” shared Niño Algar, one of the WishPlus beneficiaries who received a surprise livelihood package. (With the support of DigiPlus Foundation and BingoPlus, I am now empowered to rise above my circumstances and continue pursuing my dreams.)

The Sidlak sa Komunidad initiatives in the recently concluded Sinulog festival underscored the Foundation’s long-term commitment to standing with communities not only during celebrations, but also in times of crisis. Through the sustained support of DigiPlus and BingoPlus, DigiPlus Foundation continues to advance its mission across education, resilience, healthcare, and inclusive empowerment.

As DigiPlus Foundation moves forward, its message remains clear: to multiply the good by serving, uplifting, and standing with Filipino communities especially in moments when support and solidarity matter most.