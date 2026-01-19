DigiPlus Foundation Launches First Tech Hub on Ticao Island

Often overlooked on the national map, Ticao Island in Masbate is among the most remote island communities in the Bicol Region and one of the first areas to feel the impact of incoming typhoons in the Philippines. Beyond the mainland lies a resilient yet underserved island now taking a significant step forward in education and digital inclusion.

Responding to the persistent gaps in access to technology and digital learning for its students, DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as BingoPlus Foundation and a well-recognized organization for its award-winning technology education program, officially established its fourth FutureSmart: PLUS Center to Liceo de San Jacinto Foundation (LSJF).

LSJF is the only educational institution on the island offering programs up to the tertiary level and serves nearly 90% of the island’s student population, supporting around 400 junior and senior students, and 2,200 college students, making it a cornerstone of educational opportunity on Ticao Island.

Dubbed as “PLUS Center for Technology”, DigiPlus Foundation upgraded the school’s former computer laboratory into a modern, fully equipped digital facility that meets current industry and digital learning standards, enough for educators and learners to gain hands-on experience, strengthen digital literacy, and build skills aligned with today’s evolving workforce.

"The aim of our PLUS Centers is to bridge the digital divide and skills gaps in technology education and livelihood by delivering capacity-building and infrastructure investments in communities," shares DigiPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela Camins-Wieneke. “From empowering persons with disabilities in Cebu with training in computer skills and commercial arts to helping solo parents in General Santos gain NC II Certifications through technical training in dressmaking, our goal is community-specific impact. We are grateful for the opportunity to extend this mission and deliver the same impact to Masbate through Liceo de San Jacinto."

Emphasizing the facility's role in elevating island-wide learning standards, academic leaders and school officials, who expressed gratitude, noted that the upgrade will significantly enhance teaching methods and student engagement.

“Education must evolve with the times,” said Dr. Francisco P. Altarejos, Chairman of LSJF and Mayor of the Municipality of San Jacinto, Ticao Island. “These new computers allow our institution to deliver quality, future-ready learning, expanding access, enhancing instructions, and equipping our students with skills essential in an increasingly digital economy.”

Beyond the LSJF community, the PLUS Center for Technology is also expected to support other schools in nearby municipalities, community-based programs, and livelihood workshops, extending its benefits across the island.

Local government leaders across the island’s four municipalities likewise highlighted the PLUS Center for Technology’s importance to inclusive growth.

“Access to technology is no longer a privilege; it is a necessity for inclusive growth,” shared Mayor Marco M. Cam of Municipality of Batuan. He continued, “By bringing modern learning tools to our students, we are strengthening our community’s capacity to compete, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly digitalizing world. This initiative ensures that no learner in the whole island of Ticao is left behind.”

For students, the PLUS Center for Technology represents more than the new equipment but it symbolizes opportunity.

“This is not just a donation of hardware, it is an investment in our dreams,” said Zoren Almodiel, 3rd Year B.S. Education student of LSJF. “These computers turn ‘sana all’ into real opportunity. In a time when digital literacy is as essential as reading and writing, this upgrade empowers us to actively participate in the digital age and prepare for a technology-driven future, regardless of where we come from.”

More than an infrastructure upgrade, the PLUS Center for Technology reflects a long-term investment in Ticao Island’s future - strengthening education, supporting community development, and building resilience.

This milestone underscores DigiPlus Foundation’s continuing commitment to multiplying the good in underserved communities nationwide. Through its FutureSmart program as well as its health and community resilience initiatives, the Foundation remains focused on creating sustainable impact, one much-needed community at a time.

###

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, and GameZone widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates GameZone with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph.