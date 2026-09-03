Digital services for Magalang seniors, PWDs strengthened

The Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) and the Local Government of Magalang have entered into a three-year partnership aimed at strengthening digital skills, information and communications technology (ICT) capabilities, and social welfare services in the municipality.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson and PSAU President Anita G. David, Acting Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences Mellisa P. Olalia and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) Head Maristrell Lugtu on Thursday, September 3.

Under the agreement, PSAU will provide technical expertise, training, and advisory services to the MSWDO, including the development and implementation of a digital Records Management System for senior citizens and PWDs.

The partnership will also provide computer literacy and digital skills training, computer system servicing and maintenance, basic networking, and ICT equipment troubleshooting for MSWDO personnel, Child Development Workers, and other identified beneficiaries.

PSAU, through its College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and Extension and Training Program, will deploy faculty extensionists to conduct needs assessments, consultations, seminars, workshops, technical assistance, and monitoring activities.

The university will provide expert lecturers, training facilities, technical guidance, and expertise in developing and implementing the records management system at no cost to the MSWDO.

The Magalang LGU will provide venues, participant support, coordination, and operational requirements for the implementation of the digital system, including web hosting, domain registration, SSL certificates, and other software and equipment needs.

The digital records system is expected to improve the organization and management of information on senior citizens and PWDs, helping the MSWDO deliver social welfare services more efficiently while observing applicable data privacy standards.