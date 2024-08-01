DILG: 2,620 CL villages drug-free

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) disclosed on Thursday reported that 84.3 percent of barangays in Central Luzon were declared drug-free as of June 30 this year.

The agency said that 2,620 out of the 3,105 villages in the region are free from illegal drugs as a result of the government's Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

In March 2023, DILG conducted the regional launching of the BIDA program through a fun run that attracted about 10,000 participants across Central Luzon.

The program is a holistic approach to fight illegal drugs which focuses on demand reduction through public awareness and active community participation.

The DILG also organized the region’s first Youth Conference to bolster the anti-drug campaign, along with BIDA Youth Camps with 110 participants, including students, youth leaders, Sangguniang Kabataan officials, and Local Youth Development officers.

The agency also holds

symposiums in state universities and colleges in the region, reaching 1,250 students.

The DILG said it conducted a total of 730 BIDA activities in the region, engaging approximately 123,000 individuals in the fight against illegal drugs over the past two years.

The activities were conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Health, the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice.