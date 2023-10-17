DILG cites Bataan for health program

CITY OF THE SAN FERNANDO ---nThe Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) over the weekend conferred a 2023 Galing Pook Award to the province of Bataan for its health program.

Bataan, the only province in Central Luzon among the awardees in the country, was cited for “1Bataan Seal of Healthy Barangay.”

The awards program gives incentives to barangays in the province once they achieve zero cases in major health problems and illnesses.

The DILG and Galing Pook Foundation confers the 2023 Galing Pook Awards to local government units for their transformational projects and implementing programs that manifest “true devolution, excellence, innovation and resourcefulness.”

Bataan was among those selected by the DILG and Galing Pook Foundation from 166 applications from local government units (LGUs) in the country.

In the city category, awardees include Makati for its virtual queuing health-care management system; Quezon City for its integrated real-time calamity monitoring systems; and Pasig City pre-hospital care and emergency medical program were among the winners in the ceremonies on Thursday.

Also awarded was Bayawan City in Negros Oriental for its “Fish From The Mountains,” a project that promotes sustainable aquaculture.

LGUs which were conferred the citation were Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte (Seal of Health Governance program promoting community and grassroots health); Davao Oriental province (Happy Home program for rebel-returnees); General Santos City (Shari’a Atas Bitiara peaceful dispute resolutions); and Iloilo province (Mobilizing Communities through People-Centered Zero Open Defecation Movement Towards Sustainable Sanitation).