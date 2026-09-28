DILG, DICT conduct e-LGU in Porac town

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Regional Office III conducted a five-day Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) Training in Porac from September 21 to 25, 2026.

The training was held in compliance with Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, which promotes streamlined government procedures and faster, more efficient public service delivery.

Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil and Vice Mayor Jen Capil attended the training, which provided local government personnel with hands-on learning and technical guidance on implementing the eLGU system.

The system covers various digital services, including the Business Permits and Licensing System (BPLS), eCedula, Electronic Local Civil Registry (eLCR), and eNews.

Through these platforms, local government units can reduce manual transactions, improve processing efficiency, and make government services more accessible and convenient for residents and businesses.

The initiative also highlights the continuing partnership between DILG and DICT in advancing digital transformation among LGUs.

Through the eLGU program, LGUs are being equipped to use technology in delivering more efficient, transparent, responsive, and citizen-centered government services.