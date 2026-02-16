DILG links 2 lawmakers to illegal cigarette trade

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has reiterated that two lawmakers from Central Luzon are allegedly connected to an illegal cigarette operation.

The two officials allegedly provide protection to a suspected "Tobacco Lord" and other individuals engaged in the illicit trade.

Remulla made the revelation after inspecting a warehouse in Angeles City that authorities believe is the fourth facility tied to the same group suspected of running the illicit cigarette business.

He said the group has continued with its activities reportedly due to political backing, which allowed the operation to evade law enforcement.

Last week, the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police raided a warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga, where authorities seized cigarettes, cigarette-making equipment, and counterfeit tax stamps.

Intelligence reports also indicate that about 10 other illegal cigarette manufacturing sites may still be operating across the Philippines.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing as part of efforts to dismantle the network and identify all those involved in the illegal cigarette trade.