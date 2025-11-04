DILG orders Tarlac City VM to assume mayoralty post

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed Tarlac City Vice Mayor Katrina Theresa Angeles to assume the post of city mayor.

This came following the disqualification of Mayor Susan Yap by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) over residency issues.

DILG Regional Director Araceli A. San Jose, in a letter dated November 4, 2025, cited the COMELEC En Banc Resolution promulgated on October 22, 2025, which disqualified Yap and was recognized as immediately executory upon the issuance of a Certificate of Finality.

“Considering the presumption of validity accorded to decisions issued by COMELEC which is a constitutional body, the Department recognized the immediately executory nature of the COMELEC (En Banc) Resolution. Thus, a permanent vacancy occurred in the Office of the Mayor of Tarlac City,” the DILG stated in its memorandum.

The DILG clarified that under Section 44 of the Local Government Code of 1991, the City Vice Mayor shall automatically assume the position of City Mayor in case of a permanent vacancy.

The highest-ranking Sangguniang Panlungsod Member was also mandated to assume the position of City Vice Mayor by operation of law.

The department also requested Angeles to submit all relevant documents pertaining to her assumption as City Mayor within 24 hours from receipt of the communication for official guidance and records purposes.